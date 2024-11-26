Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day winning run on profit booking; tech stocks extend rally

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a modest drop of 0.11%, closing at 24,194 points, while the Sensex also posted a slight loss of 0.13%, settling at 80,004 points.

A Ksheerasagar
Published26 Nov 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day winning run on profit booking; tech stocks extend rally
Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day winning run on profit booking; tech stocks extend rally(Bloomberg)

Indian Stock Market: After a sharp rally in the last two trading sessions, Indian markets struggled to maintain momentum in today’s session as trade tensions resurfaced in the headlines, triggered by President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. These raised concerns over the potential impact on global trade relations, prompting investors to book profits at higher levels.

While there were some positive developments in the Middle East, such as reports that Israel was nearing a ceasefire agreement with the militant group Hezbollah, concerns over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, along with Iran's plans to expand its nuclear fuel production, have intensified investor fears.

Also Read | Up 83% from IPO price! IIFL Securities predicts another 40% upside in this stock

Markets across Asia ended today’s session on a flat note, with India also following suit, as investor sentiment remained subdued amid global uncertainties.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a modest drop of 0.11%, closing at 24,194 points, while the Sensex also posted a slight loss of 0.13%, settling at 80,004 points.

Likewise, Nifty Midcap 100 index has also ended the session with a slight gain of 0.02% at 55,914 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index managed to post a gain of 0.82% at 18,265. 

Among the sectors, the Nifty IT index ended the session with a gain of 1.07%, also reaching a fresh record high of 44,244 points, as a strong spike in the dollar index kept IT stocks in positive territory. The Nifty FMCG index also closed with a 1% gain, driven by expectations that the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election could lead the government to bolster social welfare programs, benefiting rural India.

Also Read | Moody’s cuts rating outlook on 7 Adani cos to negative amid US bribery scandal

The political continuity in Maharashtra, a key state for real estate players, has spurred ongoing buying in real estate stocks. Consequently, the Nifty Realty index closed the session with a gain of 0.10%, adding to a 2.21% jump in the previous trading session.

On the losing side, the Nifty Auto index tumbled by 1.30%, while the Nifty Energy, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Infra, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty PSE indices all ended in negative territory.

29 Nifty 50 stocks close in the red

A total of 29 Nifty 50 stocks ended today’s session in the red, with Adani Group stocks emerging as the biggest losers. Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ fell by 5.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Auto stocks, including Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, and Hero MotoCorp, also saw declines of up to 3.2%.

Similarly, PSU stocks such as Coal India, ONGC, Power Grid, and BPCL experienced selling pressure, closing Tuesday's trade with losses ranging between 1% and 1.5%.

Also Read | Fitch Ratings says it may cut some Adani Group bonds to junk status

On the winning side, Shriram Finance led the gains, ending the session up by 3.4%. Other stocks such as Britannia Industries, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Wipro, and TCS also ended with gains exceeding 1%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day winning run on profit booking; tech stocks extend rally

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

338.70
03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-4.15 (-1.21%)

Adani Power share price

437.75
03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-2.04%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.80
03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
5.35 (1.83%)

GAIL India share price

193.90
03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-2.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,197.35
03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
89.55 (8.08%)

Laurus Labs share price

545.00
03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
12.85 (2.41%)

Wipro share price

589.05
03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
6.3 (1.08%)

Federal Bank share price

213.55
03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.26%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,775.00
03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-227.7 (-7.58%)

Adani Green Energy share price

899.40
03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-68.25 (-7.05%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,160.00
03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-67.3 (-5.48%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

664.60
03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
-36.15 (-5.16%)
More from Top Losers

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,197.35
03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
89.55 (8.08%)

Triveni Turbines share price

824.30
03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
60.4 (7.91%)

Capri Global Capital share price

210.00
03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
15.35 (7.89%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.53
03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
0.55 (7.88%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,555.00-1,090.00
    Chennai
    78,561.00-1,090.00
    Delhi
    78,713.00-1,090.00
    Kolkata
    78,565.00-1,090.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.