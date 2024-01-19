Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 3-day losing run; investors earn ₹4 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 160 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 21,622.40 while the Sensex ended 496 points, or 0.70 per cent, higher at 71,683.23.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed with healthy gains on Friday, January 19, on buying in most sectors amid positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message