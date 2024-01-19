Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed with healthy gains on Friday, January 19, on buying in most sectors amid positive global cues.

The domestic market remained positive throughout the session on Friday as investors bought shares of select heavyweights after the recent correction. As the prevailing sentiment in the market remains optimistic due to the anticipated prospects of robust economic growth and potential rate cuts, investors lapped up shares after the market fall.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,615.20 against the previous close of 21,462.25 and rose about a per cent to hit its day's high of 21,670.60. The index closed with a gain of 160 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 21,622.40.

The Sensex opened at 71,786.74 against the previous close of 71,186.86 and jumped one per cent to hit the intraday high of 71,895.64. The index ended 496 points, or 0.70 per cent, higher at 71,683.23.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Infosys and TCS ended as the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

Only four stocks - IndusInd Bank (down 3.24 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 1.08 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.66 per cent) and SBI (down 0.10 per cent) - ended with losses in the 30-share pack Sensex.

Midcaps and smallcaps clocked stronger gains than the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index jumped 1.69 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 1.06 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹373.6 lakh crore from nearly ₹369.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹4.1 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 389 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, Sun Pharma and Titan, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today

As many as 43 stocks ended with gains while the remaining seven ended lower in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of ONGC (up 3.55 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 3.31 per cent) and NTPC (up 3.19 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top laggards in the Nifty 50 index today

Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 3.25 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.92 per cent) and HDFC Bank (down 0.76 per cent) closed as the top laggards in the Nifty 50 pack.

Sectoral indices today

Most sectoral indices ended with gains on Friday, with Nifty Auto, FMCG, Metal, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices jumping over a per cent each.

However, the Nifty Bank slipped by 0.03 per cent while the Nifty Private Bank index declined by 0.28 per cent. The Nifty Media index lost 0.96 per cent to end as the top loser among sectoral indices. Barring these three, all indices ended higher on the NSE.

