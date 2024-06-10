Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 3-day winning run amid weak global cues; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 31 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 23,259.20, while the Sensex ended with a loss of 203 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 76,490.08.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - snapped their three-day winning run on Monday, June 10, on profit booking at higher levels amid weak global cues.
