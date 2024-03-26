Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 3-day winning run; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 72,470.30, down 362 points, or 0.50 per cent while the Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 92 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 22,004.70.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their three-day winning run on Tuesday, March 26, amid weak global cues as the risk appetite of investors remained low due to the absence of fresh triggers.
