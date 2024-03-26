Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their three-day winning run on Tuesday, March 26, amid weak global cues as the risk appetite of investors remained low due to the absence of fresh triggers.

Uncertainty surrounding the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve continues to influence market sentiment. Additionally, with only three trading days this week, trading volume is low, suggesting that the market may lack significant momentum and direction this week.

Sensex opened the day at 72,396.97 against the previous close of 72,831.94 and traded in the negative territory throughout the session. Finally, the 30-share index closed at 72,470.30, down 362 points, or 0.50 per cent.

The Nifty 50 opened at 21,947.90 against the previous close of 22,096.75. The index closed with a loss of 92 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 22,004.70.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!