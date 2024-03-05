Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 4-day winning streak; smallcaps underperform
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day with a loss of 49 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 22,356.30 while the Sensex ended at 73,677.13, down 195 points, or 0.26 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic equity market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their four-day winning streak on Tuesday, March 5, amid weak global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started