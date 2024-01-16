Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 5-day winning streak on profit booking
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 65 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 22,032.30 while the Sensex settled at 73,128.77, down 199 points, or 0.27 per cent.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their five-day winning streak on Tuesday, January 16, on profit booking in shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech amid weak global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started