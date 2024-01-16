Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 5-day winning streak on profit booking

Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their five-day winning streak on Tuesday, January 16, on profit booking in shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech amid weak global cues.

Among the Asian peers, Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei fell up to a per cent. Major European markets, including the UK's FTSE, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX traded lower when the Sensex closed as optimism around the expectations of early trade cuts was punctured by hawkish comments from central bankers.

“Asian shares hit a one-month low, U.S. stock futures fell and the dollar rose on Tuesday as hawkish remarks from central bankers tempered expectations for interest rate cuts and traders waited to hear from the Fed's influential Christopher Waller," reported Reuters.

According to Reuters, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday that it is too early for the ECB to discuss cutting interest rates because inflation remains high. Austrian central bank governor Robert Holzmann warned not to bank on a cut at all this year.

Even though analysts have been warning about uncertainty in interest rates due to inflation being higher than central banks' targets, the market is already considering the possibility of rate cuts this year. Analysts suggest that if rate cuts happen, they might not be significant but rather modest.

The domestic market spent most of the day in negative territory on Tuesday, but it experienced a brief upswing during the session, propelling the benchmarks to achieve new record highs.

Nifty 50 opened at 22,080.50 against the previous close of 22,097.45 and hit its fresh record high of 22,124.15 during the session. The index, however, erased all gains and closed 65 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 22,032.30.

The 30-share pack Sensex opened at 73,331.95 against its previous close of 73,327.94 and touched its record high of 73,427.59. It finally settled at 73,128.77, down 199 points, or 0.27 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index hit its fresh all-time high of 38,302.4 during the session but ended with a loss of 0.31 per cent at 38,009.80. The BSE Smallcap index fell 0.43 per cent to close at 44,361.39.

(More to come)

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!