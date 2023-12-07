Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 7-day winning streak; mid, smallcaps outperform; RBI MPC outcome in focus
Nifty 50 closed the day at 20,901.15, down 37 points, or 0.17 per cent while the Sensex ended 132 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 69,521.69.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex snapped their seven-day winning streak on Thursday, December 7, on profit booking in select heavyweights amid weak global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started