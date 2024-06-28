Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex slip from record highs, snap their 4-day winning run
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 34 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 24,010.60, while the Sensex settled with a loss of 210 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 79,032.73.
Stock market today: Profit booking at higher levels came into play once again as the Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended with losses, snapping their four-day winning run on Friday, June 28.
