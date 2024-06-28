Stock market today: Profit booking at higher levels came into play once again as the Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended with losses, snapping their four-day winning run on Friday, June 28.

Benchmarks hit their fresh all-time highs during the session but succumbed to profit booking at higher levels as investors booked profit amid mixed global cues.

The Nifty 50 hit a fresh record high of 24,174 during the session but failed to hold altitude and ended 34 points, or 0.14 per cent, lower at 24,010.60, with 26 stocks in the green and 24 in the red.

The 30-share pack hit a fresh record high of 79,671.58 but eventually ended with a loss of 210 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 79,032.73, with 20 stocks in the red.

“Profit taking in banking stocks led the downfall in key benchmark indices, which had hit fresh intra-day highs in early optimism. While markets displayed volatility and ended weak in late selling, both Sensex and Nifty 50 managed to close above their psychological levels of 79k and 24k, respectively," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, observed.

However, the mid and small-cap segments bucked the trend in benchmarks and ended with gains.

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.41 per cent, and the Smallcap index ended 0.56 per cent higher. Thanks to gains in these segments, the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹439 lakh crore from nearly ₹438 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about a lakh crore in a session.

(More to come)

