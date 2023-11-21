Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap two-day losing run; mid, smallcaps underperform
Nifty 50 closed 89 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 19,783.40. Sensex ended at 65,930.77, up 276 points, or 0.42 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed with decent gains on Tuesday, November 21, on gains led by select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, amid mixed global cues.
