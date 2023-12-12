Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap two-day winning run ahead of key macro numbers
Nifty 50 closed at 20,906.40, down 91 points, or 0.43 per cent while the Sensex ended at 69,551.03 with a loss of 378 points, or 0.54 per cent.
Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their two-day winning run on Tuesday, December 12, on profit booking in select heavyweights as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of key domestic and global macroeconomic prints.
