Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their two-day winning run on Tuesday, December 12, on profit booking in select heavyweights as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of key domestic and global macroeconomic prints. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the key macro data, India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, for November is expected today. India's retail inflation might have risen by nearly 6 per cent in November, from 4.87 per cent in October, led by a sharp rise in vegetable prices.

Besides, investors also await India's industrial production prints for October. The index of industrial production, or IIP, may come at 10 per cent against 5.8 per cent in September.

Globally, investors await US CPI for November which will give a cue on the US Fed's next move on the monetary policy. The United States Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting starts today. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce the central bank's rate decision on Wednesday, December 13.

After the RBI's status quo on policy rate and stance, the US Fed is also expected to keep interest rates steady in the current 5.25-5.50 per cent range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 touched its fresh record high of 21,037.90 during the session but failed to hold gains and ended 91 points, or 0.43 per cent, down at 20,906.40.

The Sensex ended at 69,551.03 with a loss of 378 points, or 0.54 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also hit their fresh record highs of 35761.19 and 41660.43 respectively, during the day. However, they, too, ended in the red.

The BSE Midcap index closed with a loss of 0.40 per cent and the Smallcap index ended lost 0.27 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹349.8 lakh crore from nearly ₹351.1 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹1.3 lakh crore in a single session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Nifty 50 Gainers Today Some 18 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 pack today, with shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 5.14 per cent), UltraTech Cement (up 2.11 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (up 1.72 per cent) as the top gainers.

Top Nifty 50 Laggards Today As many as 32 stocks suffered losses in the Nifty 50 index today. Shares of Apollo Hospitals (down 2.10 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 1.96 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (down 1.82 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sectoral Indices Today Most sectoral indices ended with losses, with Nifty Realty (down 1.75 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 1.30 per cent) and Consumer Durables (down 1.04 per cent) losing big.

Nifty Bank ended with a loss of 0.46 per cent while the Nifty Auto index fell 0.70 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Media (up 0.59 per cent) and Metal (up 0.31 per cent) ended with decent gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expert's Views on Markets "Following the recent impressive surge, the Nifty 50 has undergone a consolidation phase today due to anticipated elevated November inflation in India, driven by rising food prices, which may potentially delay RBI policy cuts. In contrast, the US inflation outlook remains stable, which could influence the upcoming US Fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The Nifty Mid and Small indices, with robust rallies of 42 per cent and 49 per cent on a year-to-date basis, now carry a 25 per cent premium to their long-term averages, signalling potential valuation concerns. Though the domestic growth outlook remains strong, the risk of EL-Nino is expected to keep the market under pressure," Nair said.

Technical Views on Nifty 50 Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities pointed out that the Nifty formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a possibility of a bearish reversal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the higher end call writers have built a heavy position at 21,000. On the lower end, put writers are heavily present at 20,800 and 20,900. Therefore, the Nifty is likely to remain mostly sideways to negative as long as it remains below 21000," said De.

"Only a decisive move above 21,000 might induce a resumption of the uptrend. Support is placed at 20,800, below which the index may consolidate further" De said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

