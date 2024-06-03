Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit all-time highs. Exit polls 2024 to GDP data - 4 reasons why market is soaring
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex- soared to their record-high levels in early trade on Monday, June 3.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Nifty 50 and the Sensex—soared to record-high levels in early trade on Monday, June 3, after a majority of the exit polls predicted on Saturday, June 1, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA may win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
