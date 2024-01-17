Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex suffer biggest single-day loss since June 2022; investors lose over ₹4 lakh crore
Stock market today: Nifty 50 plunged 460 points, or 2.09 per cent, to close at 21,571.95 while the Sensex suffered a loss of 1,628 points, or 2.23 per cent, to settle at 71,500.76.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex suffered their biggest single-day percentage loss since June 2022 on Wednesday, January 17, predominantly triggered by a substantial decline in HDFC Bank's share price, a day after the company reported its December quarter results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started