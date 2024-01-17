Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex suffered their biggest single-day percentage loss since June 2022 on Wednesday, January 17, predominantly triggered by a substantial decline in HDFC Bank's share price, a day after the company reported its December quarter results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank share price plunged over 8 per cent on Wednesday even as the bank reported in-line Q3 numbers. Analysts pointed out that investors appear to be concerned about the Q3 margins which came largely flat.

The poor performance of HDFC Bank's share price sent shockwaves through the market, precipitating a ripple effect that impacted various other banking stocks. Nifty Bank concluded the day with a steep decline of over 4 per cent, as every constituent found itself in negative territory.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,647.25 against the previous close of 22,032.30 and touched the intraday low of 21,550.45 during the session. The index finally closed with a loss of 460 points, or 2.09 per cent, to close at 21,571.95.

The Sensex opened at 71,998.93 against the previous close of 73,128.77 and touched its intraday low of 71,429.30. The index closed with a loss of 1,628 points, or 2.23 per cent, at 71,500.76.

This was the biggest single-day fall of the Nifty 50 and the Sensex in percentage terms.

On June 13 2022, Nifty 50 had fallen 2.64 per cent and Sensex had suffered a loss of 2.68 per cent.

Mid and small-cap indices also incurred losses, but their declines were less pronounced compared to the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index closed 1.09 per cent lower, while the BSE Smallcap index concluded with a 0.90 per cent decrease.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to early ₹370.4 lakh crore from nearly ₹375 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹4.6 lakh crore in a single session.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.28 per cent), HCL Technologies (up 1.13 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.95 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Some 10 stocks closed in the green in the Nifty 50 index and 39 stocks suffered losses. One stock - Power Grid Corporation of India - ended flat in the Nifty 50 pack.

Top Nifty 50 laggards today Shares of HDFC Bank (down 8.16 per cent), Tata Steel (down 3.97 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.76 per cent) closed as the top laggards in the Nifty 50 pack.

