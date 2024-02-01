Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex trade volatile after Budget 2024 speech
Stock market today: Nifty 50 traded 0.11 per cent higher at 21,748 while the Sensex was 0.20 per cent up at 71,895 around 12:10 pm.
Stock market today: Stock market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex traded volatile and slipped into the negative for a brief period after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Interim Budget 2024 for the next financial year (FY25).
