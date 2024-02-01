Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex trade volatile after Budget 2024 speech

Stock market today: Stock market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex traded volatile and slipped into the negative for a brief period after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Interim Budget 2024 for the next financial year (FY25). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 fell over 60 points while the Sensex declined by nearly 170 points during the session. However, both indices swiftly reversed their losses and entered positive territory.

Nifty 50 traded 0.11 per cent higher at 21,748 while the Sensex was 0.20 per cent up at 71,895 around 12:10 pm.

The Budget largely remained in line with expectations and avoided populist measures ahead of the General Elections. Experts underscored that the government showed fiscal prudence in the Budget which is positive for the economy and the stock market.

"The hallmark of this interim Budget is its fiscal rectitude. The fact that the government has prioritised fiscal consolidation over populism on the eve of general elections is commendable," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The fiscal deficit numbers of 5.8 per cent in the revised estimates for FY24 and 5.1 per cent for FY25 are better than the most optimistic expectations. This is very good news for the economy and consequently for the market. The boost to housing is another important proposal from the market perspective since this will benefit industries like cement, steel and all construction-related segments," said Vijayakumar.

Sonam Srivastava, smallcase manager and founder of Wright Research underscored that the market's reaction to these announcements has been mixed, with positive movements in the FMCG sector, attributed to measures expected to boost consumer spending power. Conversely, railway stocks saw a decline, possibly due to concerns over the execution and immediate impact of the infrastructure projects announced.

"The muted market response underscores cautious optimism, with investors looking for more clarity on the implementation of budget proposals," said Srivastava.

