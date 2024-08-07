Stock market today: Nifty 50 settles above 24,309, Sensex surges 900 points snapping three-day losing streak

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai, India; Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-day losing streak on Wednesday, August 7, tracking strong global cues and a recovery in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark surged 900 points and the NSE Nifty settled above 24,300. 

The indices began Wednesday on a positive note, following the trend set by other Asian markets, as traders re-evaluated concerns about a US recession. Additionally, domestic real estate stocks surged after the government eased its recently introduced property tax regulations.

 

 

 

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"Global markets experienced a notable rebound after the BoJ's Deputy Governor reassured that the central bank would not raise interest rates during a period of financial instability. The Indian market also witnessed broad-based buying across sectors, with the Realty sector seeing a relief rally due to the reinstatement of indexation benefits. The carry trade issue appears to have been eased for now and the focus is on the ongoing RBI policy, which is likely to hold the rate and positive economic outlook

 

 

 

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
