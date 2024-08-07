Stock market today: Nifty 50 settles above 24,309, Sensex surges 900 points snapping three-day losing streak

The indices began Wednesday on a positive note, following the trend set by other Asian markets, as traders re-evaluated concerns about a US recession. Additionally, domestic real estate stocks surged after the government eased its recently introduced property tax regulations.

"Global markets experienced a notable rebound after the BoJ's Deputy Governor reassured that the central bank would not raise interest rates during a period of financial instability. The Indian market also witnessed broad-based buying across sectors, with the Realty sector seeing a relief rally due to the reinstatement of indexation benefits. The carry trade issue appears to have been eased for now and the focus is on the ongoing RBI policy, which is likely to hold the rate and positive economic outlook