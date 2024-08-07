Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50 settles above 24,309, Sensex surges 900 points snapping three-day losing streak

Stock market today: Nifty 50 settles above 24,309, Sensex surges 900 points snapping three-day losing streak

Nikita Prasad

  • Stock market today: Nifty 50 settles above 24,309, Sensex surges 900 points snapping three-day losing streak

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai, India; Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-day losing streak on Wednesday, August 7, tracking strong global cues and a recovery in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark surged 900 points and the NSE Nifty settled above 24,300.

The indices began Wednesday on a positive note, following the trend set by other Asian markets, as traders re-evaluated concerns about a US recession. Additionally, domestic real estate stocks surged after the government eased its recently introduced property tax regulations.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"Global markets experienced a notable rebound after the BoJ's Deputy Governor reassured that the central bank would not raise interest rates during a period of financial instability. The Indian market also witnessed broad-based buying across sectors, with the Realty sector seeing a relief rally due to the reinstatement of indexation benefits. The carry trade issue appears to have been eased for now and the focus is on the ongoing RBI policy, which is likely to hold the rate and positive economic outlook

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.