Stock Market Today: Nifty 50 settles near 21,000 as RBI raises growth forecast; bank, IT stocks shine
Nifty 50 closed at 20,969.40, up 68 points, or 0.33 per cent while the Sensex closed the day at 69,825.60, up 304 points, or 0.44 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in positive territory on Friday, December 8, on gains led by banking and IT stocks, including HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged and raised the GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started