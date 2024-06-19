Explore
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,656.45 2.97%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.00 -0.63%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 853.60 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.55 -1.22%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,144.00 1.87%
Stock market today: Nifty 50 snaps 5-day winning streak on profit booking at higher levels

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day at 23,516, down 42 points, or 0.18 per cent, while the Sensex settled with a nominal gain of 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 77,337.59.

Stock market today: Profit booking at higher levels caused the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 to snap its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, June 19. Shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, and Bharti Airtel, were the top drags on the index.

Nifty 50 closed the day at 23,516, down 42 points, or 0.18 per cent, while the Sensex settled with a nominal gain of 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 77,337.59.

 

(More to come)

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 03:32 PM IST
