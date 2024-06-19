Stock market today: Nifty 50 snaps 5-day winning streak on profit booking at higher levels
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day at 23,516, down 42 points, or 0.18 per cent, while the Sensex settled with a nominal gain of 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 77,337.59.
Stock market today: Profit booking at higher levels caused the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 to snap its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, June 19. Shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, and Bharti Airtel, were the top drags on the index.
