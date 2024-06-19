Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50 snaps 5-day winning streak on profit booking at higher levels
BREAKING NEWS

Stock market today: Nifty 50 snaps 5-day winning streak on profit booking at higher levels

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day at 23,516, down 42 points, or 0.18 per cent, while the Sensex settled with a nominal gain of 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 77,337.59.

Mint Image

Stock market today: Profit booking at higher levels caused the Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 to snap its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, June 19. Shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, and Bharti Airtel, were the top drags on the index.

Nifty 50 closed the day at 23,516, down 42 points, or 0.18 per cent, while the Sensex settled with a nominal gain of 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 77,337.59.

(More to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.