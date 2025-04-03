Stock market today: Nifty 50 to Trump’s tariffs — nine stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market snapped a two-day losing streak and finished higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 166 points higher at 23,332, the BSE Sensex finished 592 points northward at 76,617, and the Bank Nifty index went up 520 points and closed at 51,348. This resurgence was driven by broad-based buying across sectors. However, trading volumes in the NSE cash market were notably subdued, down 7% from Tuesday and hitting their lowest point since March 17, 2025.

All sectoral indices closed in positive territory. Leading the charge were Nifty Realty, Consumer Durables, and FMCG. The Nifty Realty index's 3.6% jump is likely fueled by growing expectations of a repo rate cut by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy meeting next week, April 7-9.

Trump's tariffs On how US President Donald Trump's tariffs may impact the Indian stock market today, Amit Jain, Co-Founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services, said, "Trump's decision on reciprocal taxes introduces a new wave of uncertainty in global trade dynamics. For India, this could mean short-term volatility in equity markets, especially in export-driven sectors like automobiles, pharma, and IT. While selective large-cap stocks from these sectors may face pressure due to tariff headwinds, India's strong domestic consumption story remains resilient. Investors should brace for fluctuations but focus on long-term opportunities in sectors less impacted by global trade tensions."

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile as it reacts to the tariff announcements, taking cues from the initial response of the global markets."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Wednesday's market action signals the possible formation of the higher bottom at 23,136. However, US President Donald Trump's tariff decision on India could result in the extreme opening of Indian markets on Thursday on either side. Immediate support for Nifty today is at 23,100, and the next overhead resistance to be watched at 23,400 and 23,650, respectively."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty index is currently oscillating in a tight range between 50,700 and 51,900, forming a box pattern after a sharp up-move, suggesting a phase of time-wise correction. In the broader view, Nifty Bank is forming a flag pattern, although confirmation is still awaited. The index is above the daily super trend support, a trailing stop level for positional traders. However, a breakout above 51,900 is crucial to resume bullish momentum.”

Intraday stocks for today Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended these nine shares: Chambal Fertilisers, Lloyds Metals, KFin Tech, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, GRSE, TVS Motor, VA Tech Wabag, and Sagility India.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at ₹634.20, target ₹679, stop loss ₹612; and

2] Lloyds Metals: Buy at ₹1329.80, target ₹1423, stop loss ₹1283.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today 3] KFin Tech: Buy at ₹1044, target ₹1095, stop loss ₹1020;

4] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1085, target ₹1130, stop loss ₹1060; and

5] Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Buy at ₹1150, target ₹1200, stop loss ₹1120.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's shares to buy today 6] GRSE: Buy at ₹1718, target ₹1820, stop loss ₹1680;

7] TVS Motor: Buy at ₹2496, target ₹2600, stop loss ₹2440; and

8] VA Tech Wabag: Buy at ₹1435, target ₹1510, stop loss ₹1400.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 9] Sagility India: Sell at ₹43.30, target ₹41.50, stop loss ₹44.30.