Stock market today: Nifty 50 trade setup, FPI selling to USD vs INR — Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market news: The Indian stock market closed higher for the second day in a row on Friday, led by buying in metal stocks and positive global cues amid a 25 bps rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. However, despite this gain, the benchmark indices ended lower for the week amid a hefty selloff seen in the first three sessions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 449.53 points or 0.53% to settle at 85,267.66. And the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 148.40 points or 0.57% to settle at 26,046.95.

FPI selling The gains followed despite significant selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who pulled out ₹17,955 crore from Indian equities in the first two weeks of this month, taking the total outflow to ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2025.

Market experts attributed this sustained outflow to several factors, including sharp depreciation of the rupee and rich Indian valuations.

USD vs INR At the same time, rupee weakness continued to plague the market, with the domestic currency hitting yet another low last Friday. The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.49 against the US dollar amid a lack of an India-US trade deal and sustained foreign outflows.

The rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias as the delay in the trade deal between India and the US may weigh on the domestic unit, said experts.

Market outlook and key drivers Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said that the Sensex is poised for a steady start on Monday, December 15, with pre-market cues indicating a mildly cautious but generally stable opening.

"Global signals remain mixed, keeping early sentiment subdued, yet low volatility and improving risk appetite may help the index find its footing quickly. As trading unfolds, gradual buying interest is expected to emerge in key cyclicals such as metals, capital goods, and select financials, potentially lending support to the broader market. Intraday dips are likely to attract buyers, especially if heavyweight stocks maintain momentum," he added.

Trade Setup for Monday Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Nifty has moved back above 26,000 after a brief period of weakness. On Friday, the index closed higher, reclaiming the 21EMA. On the 4-hour chart, the RSI is in a bullish crossover, indicating improving momentum. In the near term, the trend is likely to remain constructive as long as the index holds above 25,900, which is expected to serve as a key support level. On the higher side, the index may move towards 26,300 in the short term."

Stocks to buy today Market experts recommended eight intraday stocks. The experts include Sumeet Bagadia (Choice Broking), Ganesh Dongre (Anand Rathi), and Shiju Koothupalakkal (Prabhudas Lilladher).

Recommended eight intraday stocks for today are: Vedanta, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant Food, ITC, TCS, Paytm, Eternal and Waaree Energy.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Vedanta: Sumeet Bagadia recommended a buy call on Vedanta at ₹543, with a stop loss at ₹524 and a target price of ₹581.

"VEDL is currently trading at 543, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached its all-time high of 546.55. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The price is trading above all major EMAs, indicating strong positive sentiment and continued strength in the stock. If VEDL manages to close above its higher level, it could gain further traction toward a short-term target of 581. Traders should monitor price action around this resistance zone for confirmation of a breakout," he said.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 535 and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 64.26 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum, he added.

Ashok Leyland: Traders can buy Ashok Leyland at ₹164, with a stop loss at ₹158 and a target price of ₹176, said Bagadia.

"The stock is in a strong upward trend, supported by steady buying interest and sustained higher price action. After retesting its previous higher levels, the stock has once again moved upward to register a fresh all time high of 164.8, reflecting renewed confidence among market participants. The overall structure indicates strength, with consistent bullish candles and rising volumes confirming the momentum. The stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward. This alignment confirms a solid trend structure and reflects growing confidence among investors. A sustained close above the 165 level could lead to further upside, with a near-term target of 176. Traders should closely monitor price action near the current resistance zone for signs of breakout continuation," he said.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 161, Bagadi opined, adding that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 69.55 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy Jubilant Food: Ganesh Dogre recommends buying Jubilant Food at ₹583 for a target price of ₹610 and a stop loss of ₹570. He said the stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum.

"The stock is currently trading at ₹583 and has established a solid support base at ₹570. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹610 level in the near term," he said.

Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹570 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move; the outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone, the analyst opined.

ITC: Dogre has a buy call on ITC shares at ₹400 for a target price of ₹410 and a stop loss of ₹395. The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders, said Dongre.

He added that it has a strong support at ₹395. "The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 410 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at 395 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside," Dongre opined.

TCS: Dongre also recommended buying TCS at ₹3220 with a stop loss at ₹3160 and a target price of ₹3300.

"Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹3220 and maintaining a strong support at ₹3160. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹3300 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 3160 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside," he said.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's stock recommendations Paytm: Koothupalakkal has a target price of ₹1370 on Paytm and a stop loss of ₹1280. Sharing his bullish views on Paytm, he said, "The stock has overall maintained the positive trend with series of higher bottom formation pattern visible on the daily chart, with bias improving once again, taking support near the 1255 zone. Near the 50EMA zone, one can anticipate further rise in the coming days."

The RSI is well positioned and has signalled a buy with much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead, he added.

Eternal: The Prabhudas Lilladher analyst has a buy call on Eternal at ₹298 for a target price of ₹320 and a stop loss of ₹291. The stock, he said, after witnessing a decent correction has taken support near the 280-282 zone, has indicated a significant pullback, with a positive candle formation on the daily chart. The improving bias signals further rise in the coming days.

"The RSI has indicated a strong recovery from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy with much upside potential visible from current rate," he said.

Waaree Energy: Investors can buy Waaree Energy at ₹2980 for a target price of ₹3100 and a stop loss of ₹2930.

"The stock having witnessed a decent correction has stabilised and consolidated near the 2840 zone, taking support, and has indicated a positive candle formation on the daily chart, moving above the important 200-period MA at the 2960 level to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected quite significantly and has indicated a positive trend reversal from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy with much upside potential visible," he said.

