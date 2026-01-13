Stock market today: Nifty 50 trade setup, India-US trade talks to gold, silver prices - eight stocks to buy

Stock market news: On Monday, the markets experienced volatility but ultimately ended positively due to mixed signals. The day started off poorly, with early losses intensifying, but a robust recovery among leading stocks in various sectors contributed to reversing the downturn as the day went on.

This rebound pushed the benchmark closer to its peak for the day, with the Nifty 50 finishing at 25,790.25, an increase of 0.42%, and Sensex ending at 83,878.17, up 0.36%.

On Tuesday, the market will pay attention to the updates regarding the trade agreement shared by the US Ambassador before the upcoming negotiation round, and it will monitor gold and silver prices as they reach record highs.

India-US trade talks On Monday, market sentiment significantly improved during the latter part of the day following optimistic comments from US Ambassador Sergio Gor, leading to a robust recovery in the market. Indicating a desire to mend strained relations, President Donald Trump's newly appointed ambassador to India stated on Monday that no nation is as crucial to the United States as India, and emphasized that both nations are actively working to solidify a trade agreement, according to reports.

His remarks came just hours after he started his role and are viewed as a positive outreach effort by the Trump administration, which has recently exerted pressure on India regarding tariffs and H1B visas.

Gold and silver prices Gold and silver prices on MCX hit record highs on Monday, tracking a rally in international bullion prices, on safe-haven demand after uncertainty deepened over a Trump administration criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

MCX gold rate ended over 2% higher near ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver price jumped more than 6% to close tad above ₹2.68 lakh per kg.

Market outlook and key drivers Ajit Mishra – SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd mentioned that looking ahead, markets will respond to the earnings reports from major IT companies TCS and HCL Tech during early trading on Tuesday, while geopolitical events and trade discussions will also be of importance. Given the present backdrop of mixed signals and high volatility, it is recommended to adopt a selective, stock-specific strategy coupled with disciplined risk management.

Trade Setup for Tuesday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that significant purchasing at the day’s low prompted a quick recovery in the market on Monday. The daily chart shows that the index has established a piercing line pattern, indicating a potential bullish reversal following several days of decline. The hourly chart reveals that the RSI has exited the oversold territory, which suggests early signs of recovery.

De mentioned, however, that the buying observed during this half session is unlikely to alter the overall market sentiment. He will remain cautious, as the Nifty 50 encounters resistance in the 26,000–26,100 range, where selling pressure might resurface. At the lower end, immediate and essential support is positioned at 25,650.

Stocks to buy today Market experts recommended eight intraday stocks. The experts include Sumeet Bagadia (Choice Broking), Ganesh Dongre (Anand Rathi), and Shiju Koothupalakkal (Prabhudas Lilladher).

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Home First Finance Company India Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Home First Finance Company shares at ₹1,062, with a stop-loss at ₹1,025, and a share price target of ₹1,136.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Home First Finance shares are currently trading at ₹1,062, the stock is showing early signs of a potential trend reversal after a prolonged corrective phase. Price action indicates the formation of a short-term base near the recent lows, suggesting buying interest emerging at lower levels. The structure reflects reduced selling pressure, with the stock attempting to move higher from a strong support zone.

“Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Home First Finance Company shares presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹1,136 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” said Bagadia.

State Bank of India (SBI): Bagadia recommends buying SBI shares at ₹1,015, with a stop-loss at ₹980, and a share price target of ₹1,085.

Sumeet Bagadia said that SBI shares are currently trading at ₹1,015, the stock is showing signs of trend recovery after retesting its all-time high zone and pulling back to a support region. Following this corrective phase, the price is once again gaining upward momentum, indicating renewed buying interest. Suggesting accumulation at lower levels.

“Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, SBI shares presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹1,085 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” said Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares at ₹1,216 with a stop-loss at ₹1,190, and Dr Reddy's share price target of ₹1,260.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,216 and has established a solid support base at ₹1,190. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹1,260 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹1,190 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

Infosys Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Infosys shares at ₹1,595 with a stop-loss at ₹1,570, with a Infosys share price target of ₹1,660.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,595 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,570.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,660 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,570 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

HDFC Bank Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying HDFC Bank shares at ₹937 with a stop-loss at ₹920, with a HDFC Bank share price target of ₹980.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹937 and maintaining a strong support at ₹920 The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹980 level.

“With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹920 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Coal India Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Coal India shares at ₹432 with a target price of ₹460 and a stop-loss of ₹422.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has indicated a flag pattern on the daily chart with currently once again with a bullish candle formation with significant volume participation has improved the bias to expect for further rise in the coming sessions.

“With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 460 keeping the stop loss of 422 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL): Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying HUL shares at ₹2,406 with a target price of ₹2,520 and a stop-loss of ₹2,360.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has recently witnessed a decent revival from 2,270 zone and currently after a short period of consolidation has once again indicated a strong positive candle to move past the important 200 period MA at 2,394 level to improve the bias and anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.

“With the chart technically looking good, and we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 2,520 keeping the strict stop loss of 2,360 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Coforge Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Coforge shares at ₹1,697 with a target price of ₹1,785 and a stop-loss of ₹1,662.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has recently witnessed a decent erosion and after stabilizing near the 1,640 zone has shown signs of picking up with a revival visible accompanied with significant volume participation to improve the bias and expect for further upward move in the coming sessions.

“The RSI has recovered from the oversold zone to signal a buy and is currently well positioned with upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move for further gains. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1,785 keeping the stop loss of 1,662 level,” said Koothupalakkal.