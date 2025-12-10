Stock market today: Nifty 50 trade setup, US Fed meet, IPO buzz to silver prices - eight stocks to buy

Stock market news: Indian stock market declined for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, primarily driven by a downturn in information technology shares, as investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and ongoing uncertainty regarding the India-US trade deal affected market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 decreased by 0.47% to 25,839.65, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.51% to 84,666.28. Both indices have experienced a drop of approximately 1.2% this week so far and are now nearly 1.8% below the all-time highs reached earlier this month.

US Fed meet The US Federal Reserve holds its two-day monetary policy meeting starting Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with the decision on interest rates set to be revealed on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Market participants largely anticipate that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will reduce interest rates, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell may indicate a less aggressive easing cycle than previously thought. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a 25 basis point cut in the policy rate, which would lower the Federal Funds rate to between 3.5% and 3.75%, is at 87.4%.

IPO buzz Wednesday's session will be an active one in the primary market, with the Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO, and Vidya Wires IPO all preparing to make their debut in the Indian stock market. At the same time, the IPOs for Wakefit Innovations and Corona Remedies are coming to a close, while the Nephrocare Health Services IPO and Park Medi World IPO are gearing up to enter D-Street.

Silver Prices Silver surpassed $60 an ounce for the first time as traders speculated on further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve and ongoing supply constraints, according to a Bloomberg report. Spot silver prices climbed up to 4.1% to reach $60.535 an ounce, eclipsing its previous high set just last week.

On MCX, silver prices jumped by ₹6,358, or 3.50%, to ₹1,88,100 per kg on Tuesday. It touched a record high of ₹1,88,665 level during the session. MCX gold prices were up by ₹198, or 0.15%, at ₹1,30,160 per 10 grams.

Market outlook and key drivers Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, stated that in the short term, comments from central banks, fluctuations in currency, and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows will influence market sentiment, while the robustness of domestic macros is anticipated to offer protection against potential downturns.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, indicated that the Nifty 50 experienced a decline during the initial hour of trading but found support near the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level from the previous ascent. It's noteworthy that this 61.80% retracement level aligns with the 50EMA, highlighting the robustness of the support area.

“Nonetheless, the sentiment in the short term may remain negative as the index trades below the 21EMA. The RSI is exhibiting a bearish crossover, which contributes to the diminishing momentum. In the near term, the trend could remain sluggish with a potential drop towards 25,615/25,535. Resistance is seen at levels between 25,970 and 26,000,” said De.

Stocks to buy today Market experts recommended eight intraday stocks. The experts include Sumeet Bagadia (Choice Broking), Ganesh Dongre (Anand Rathi), and Shiju Koothupalakkal (Prabhudas Lilladher).

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Aptus shares at ₹289, with a stop-loss at ₹279, and a share price target of ₹309.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Aptus share price is currently trading at 289, the stock is showing a strong bullish reversal after giving a clear breakout from a sideways consolidation range on the daily chart. The stock had been trading sideways for several days and has now broken above the upper range, signalling renewed buying interest. This breakout has come with rising volumes, indicating participation from buyers. The stock has taken strong support near two key EMA levels, indicating that buyers are defending this zone effectively.

“Based on current technical conditions, Aptus share price offers a strong buying opportunity for short-term traders targeting 309, provided sound risk management measures are maintained,” said Bagadia.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Gujarat Pipavav Port shares at ₹189, with a stop-loss at ₹182, and a share price target of ₹203.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Gujarat Pipavav Port share price was trading at 189, the stock is showing a clear recovery trend after a prolonged downtrend, gradually forming a structure of higher highs and higher lows. The recent price action suggests a breakout from a broad consolidation phase that acted as an accumulation zone for several months. This emerging strength reflects a shift from distribution to accumulation, supported by consistent buying near support.

“Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Gujarat Pipavav Port share price presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 203 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” said Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Godrej Properties Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Godrej Properties shares at ₹2,040 with a stop-loss at ₹2,000, with a Godrej Properties share price target of ₹2,120.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹2,040 and has established a solid support base at ₹2,000. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹2,120 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹2,000 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

State Bank of India (SBI): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying SBI shares at ₹960 with a stop-loss at ₹945, with a SBI share price target of ₹990.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹960 and maintaining a strong support at ₹945.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹990 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at 960 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

NTPC Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying NTPC shares at ₹318 with a stop-loss at ₹315, with a NTPC share price target of ₹330.

Ganesh Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹318 and maintaining a strong support at ₹315.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹330 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹315 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Cemindia Projects Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Cemindia Projects shares at ₹820 with a target price of ₹870 and a stop-loss of ₹802.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has overall witnessed a rising trend indicating an ascending channel on the daily chart taking support from near the important 100 period MA at 790 level with bias improving and anticipating for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is well positioned showing signs of improvement expecting to carry on with the positive move, with much upside potential visible

“With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 870 keeping the stop loss of 802 level," said Koothupalakkal.

TD Power Systems Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying TD Power Systems shares at ₹693 with a target price of ₹735 and a stop-loss of ₹680.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has recently witnessed a steep fall has shown signs of bottoming out with a significant pullback from the 660-zone visible with decent volume participation witnessed. On the hourly chart, it has signalled a buy from the highly oversold zone with upside potential visible and with bias improving, can anticipate for further upward move in the coming days.

“With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 735 keeping the stop loss of 680 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tourism Finance Corp shares at ₹65.55 with a target price of ₹71 and a stop-loss of ₹64.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock having witnessed a decent correction from 74 zone has shown signs of stability taking support near the 63 zone and indicated a significant pullback with a positive candle formation on the daily chart with rising volume participation visible, to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is currently well positioned indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 71 keeping the stop loss of 64 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

