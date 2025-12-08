Stock market today: Nifty 50 trade setup, US Fed rate cut buzz, IPO boom to gold prices - six stocks to buy

Stock market news: The Indian stock market experienced gains on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 basis point reduction in the policy repo rate to 5.25%, with the decision from the MPC serving as the key factor behind the market's rebound.

By the close of trading today, the Sensex stood at 85,712.37, an increase of 447.05 points or 0.52%, while the Nifty 50 finished at 26,186.45, rising by 152.7 points or 0.59%.

In the weekly assessment, the BSE index exhibited a modest gain of 5.7 points, whereas the Nifty 50 recorded a decline of 16.5 points.

Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, which encourages demand for loans and lowers expenses for funding, benefiting both banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Cheaper loans also improve the ability to buy homes and vehicles. The RBI's rate cut, combined with a possible US rate reduction in the upcoming week, could trigger a short-term market rebound, contributing to what experts are calling a Santa Claus rally.

Market outlook and key drivers The interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve will significantly influence trends in the domestic equity market this week, with global trends and foreign investment activities also affecting market sentiment, according to analysts.

This week, markets will keep a close eye on India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report set for December 12. On the global front, attention will be focused on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which has the potential to impact risk sentiment in emerging markets already facing currency challenges.

Investors will also monitor the rupee, which dipped below 90 to a dollar last week. The focus of investors is now shifting to the forthcoming US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for December 9–10, 2025.

Meanwhile, primary market will remain abuzz with a slew of companies coming out with their initial public offerings (IPO). This week, thirteen new IPOs across both the mainboard and small-medium segment are set to hit the market.

Trade Setup for Monday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, commented that the Nifty 50 experienced a significant surge on Friday, driven by the outcome of the monetary policy. The overall trend remains optimistic, with the index holding steady above the 21 EMA. On the hourly chart, the index has broken out from its recent period of consolidation, signaling increased optimism. The RSI has regained a bullish crossover, suggesting robust momentum.

“In the near term, the trend is likely to remain strong, with the Nifty 50 possibly targeting 26,300 or 26,440. Support is established at 26,060–26,000. Engaging in buying during dips may be preferred as long as the index remains above 26,000,” said De.

Stocks to buy today Market experts recommended six intraday stocks. The experts include Ganesh Dongre (Anand Rathi), and Shiju Koothupalakkal (Prabhudas Lilladher).

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Godrej Properties Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Godrej Properties shares at ₹2,082 with a stop-loss at ₹2,040, with a Godrej Properties share price target of ₹2,200.

Ganesh Dongre said the stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹2,082 and has established a solid support base at ₹2,040. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹2,200 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹2,040 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying SBI Cards shares at ₹885 with a stop-loss at ₹860, with a SBI Cards share price target of ₹920.

Ganesh Dongre, said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹885 and maintaining a strong support at ₹865.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹920 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at 865 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

United Spirits Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying United Spirits shares at ₹1,455 with a stop-loss at ₹1,430, with a United Spirits share price target of ₹1,500.

Ganesh Dongre said that stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,455 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,430.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,500 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,430 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today L&T Finance Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying L&T Finance shares at ₹309.60 with a target price of ₹325 and a stop-loss of ₹302.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has been maintaining a strong uptrend since a long time and once again with a higher bottom formation on the daily chart has picked up with a positive candle formation with significant volume participation visible and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is well placed with strength indicated and can carry on with the positive move with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 327 keeping the stop loss of 302 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Dredging Corporation shares at ₹880 with a target price of ₹940 and a stop-loss of ₹860.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has indicated a flag pattern on the daily chart with currently showing signs of improvement with a positive candle built up and volume participation on the rise with strength indicated, can anticipate for further upward movement in the coming days.

“The RSI has corrected quite significantly from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned with a positive trend reversal indicated to signal a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 940 keeping the stop loss of 860 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Petronet PNB Housing Finance shares at ₹903.85 with a target price of ₹950 and a stop-loss of ₹880.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has picked up quite well with a positive candle formation moving past the important 50EMA level at 895 zone improving the bias and with a triangular pattern on the daily chart has shown strength to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is well placed indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with further gains expected, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 950 keeping the stop loss of 880 level,” said Koothupalakkal.