Stock market today: Nifty 50 trade setup, US-Iran conflict, India-US trade talks to gold prices- eight stocks to buy

Stock market news: Indian equity markets wrapped up the trading day on January 13, 2026, on a downturn following a volatile session highlighted by significant intraday swings, indicating a cautious mood due to the absence of clear catalysts.

By the end of the day, the Sensex dropped by 250.48 points, or 0.30%, closing at 83,627.69, while the Nifty 50 fell by 57.95 points, or 0.22%, finishing at 25,732.30.

Here are key factors driving the markets:

US-Iran conflict US President Donald Trump said that he has called off all engagements with Iranian officials in response to the ongoing suppression of protests within the country.

In a message on Truth Social, he spoke directly to the Iranian people: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

India-US trade talks India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced that he had discussions regarding trade, essential minerals, and energy with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

India and the United States aim to more than double their bilateral trade to $500 billion by the year 2030, while New Delhi has committed to increasing its purchases of US energy and defense equipment to help reduce the trade deficit, even though last year's trade negotiations did not lead to a formal agreement, Reuters reported.

Gold prices Gold and silver prices reached an all-time high on Tuesday, following US inflation data that solidified expectations for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. Additionally, ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties boosted demand for safe-haven assets, while silver also achieved a new high.

MCX gold price hit a high of ₹1,42,949 per 10 grams, while MCX silver rate touched a peak of ₹2,79,528 per kg.

Market outlook and key drivers As per Abhinav Tiwari, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, the primary reason for the market's downturn was renewed global anxiety following Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on nations conducting business with Iran. Since China is Iran's largest trading partner, investors were concerned about escalating trade conflicts. This adverse global signal overshadowed the positive sentiment surrounding the ongoing trade discussions between India and the US.

Looking ahead, markets may find stability as the trade negotiations between India and the US advance and domestic institutional backing remains robust. However, Tiwari noted that geopolitical uncertainties and foreign selling could lead to heightened volatility in the short term.

Trade Setup for Wednesday According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst and Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, the Nifty 50 was able to maintain some of its gains from the previous day, but ultimately ended with a decline.

Tapse noted that the future performance of the Nifty 50 hinges on three key factors: expectations of rate cuts from the Fed and RBI; anticipation of a positive Budget 2026; and the possibility of Trump re-evaluating his position on tariffs impacting Indian products.

For market growth to occur, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) must return to purchasing stocks. He believes that this month, the total sell figure has already exceeded ₹15,000 crore.

“Technically, confirmation of major strength above psychological 26,000 mark once again becomes a key hurdle to surpass,” added Prashanth Tapse.

Stocks to buy today Market experts recommended eight intraday stocks. The experts include Sumeet Bagadia (Choice Broking), Ganesh Dongre (Anand Rathi), and Shiju Koothupalakkal (Prabhudas Lilladher).

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Oil India Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Oil India shares at ₹448, with a stop-loss at ₹432, and a share price target of ₹480.

Sumeet Bagadia said that the stock was trading at ₹448, the stock is in a strong bullish trend, having resumed upward momentum after a phase of consolidation. Price action shows a clear breakout above the recent consolidation range, indicating the formation of a continuation structure and renewed buying strength. The overall setup reflects higher highs and higher lows, suggesting trend resumption.

“Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, OIL presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 480 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” said Bagadia.

Vedanta Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Vedanta shares at ₹637, with a stop-loss at ₹615, and a share price target of ₹681.

Sumeet Bagadia said that the stock was trading near ₹637 and remains firmly in a strong bullish trend, reflecting sustained buying interest and positive market sentiment. The stock has shown a sharp upward move after a prolonged upward pattern, supported by strong momentum and healthy volumes. It continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, which are aligned upward, indicating a well-established and stable trend.

“Based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Vedanta share price presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 681 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” said Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Mankind Pharma Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Mankind Pharma shares at ₹2,216 with a stop-loss at ₹2,190, and Mankind Pharma share price target of ₹2,260.

Coal India Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Coal India shares at ₹428 with a stop-loss at ₹418, and Coal India share price target of ₹450.

Dongre said that we have seen a major support in this stock around ₹418. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹428 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹450 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹418 for the target price of ₹450 in the upcoming weeks.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Mahanagar Gas shares at ₹1,064 with a stop-loss at ₹1,040, and Mahanagar Gas share price target of ₹1,120.

Dongre said that the stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,064 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,040. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,120 level.

“With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,040 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares at ₹362.80 with a target price of ₹385 and a stop-loss of ₹354.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock after witnessing a decent correction has taken support near the 344 zone with a higher bottom formation on the daily chart and currently has indicated a significant revival moving past the important 50EMA at 354 level with decent volume participation visible to improve the expecting for further rise in the coming days.

“With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 385 keeping the stop loss of 354 level,” added Koothupalakkal.

TD Power Systems Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying TD Power Systems shares at ₹687 with a target price of ₹735 and a stop-loss of ₹672.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock recently after witnessing a gradual slide has indicated a bullish candle formation taking support near the important 100 period MA at 698 level to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions.

“With the chart technically looking good, and we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 735 keeping the strict stop loss of 672 level,” added Koothupalakkal.

Eternal Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Eternal shares at ₹294.50 with a target price of ₹312 and a stop-loss of ₹286.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has recently witnessed a good consolidation period near the 280 zone hovering near the important 200 period MA at 283 level with currently indicating a positive candle formation on the daily chart just moving ahead of the 50EMA to improve the bias and expecting for further rise in the coming sessions.

“With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 312 keeping the stop loss of 286 level,” added Koothupalakkal.