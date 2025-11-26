Stock market today: Nifty 50 trade setup, US tech stocks, Ukraine-Russia peace deal to gold prices - 8 stocks to buy

Stock market news: The Indian stock markets ended Tuesday on a downbeat note, after a mixed to negative start, despite encouraging global indicators. The markets continue to trade largely sideways, with inconsistent earnings results and derivative positioning restricting movements, even with supportive international cues.

The Nifty 50 finished at 25,884.80, decreasing by 74.7 points (-0.28%), while the Sensex closed at 84,587.01, falling by 313.7 points (-0.36%).

Market outlook and key drivers Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, pointed out that following the earnings season, the key factors the market will be monitoring include the US Fed Reserve’s policy in December, its commentary and expectations regarding interest rate cuts, progress on the US-India trade agreement, and certain domestic macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, CPI, and IIP data.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking, notes that the Nifty 50 has been facing downward pressure, marking a third consecutive day of decline. The November series expiry was lacklustre, as the index struggled to break through the crucial level of 26,000, ultimately finishing below 25,900.

“A decisive move above 26,000 is now necessary to ignite short covering and set the stage for a rally toward 26,200. Currently, the index is tightly positioned around its 21-DMA at 25,850; falling below this support level could lead to a sharper decline toward 25,700,” said Jain.

Stocks to buy today Market experts recommended eight intraday stocks. The experts include Sumeet Bagadia (Choice Broking), Ganesh Dongre (Anand Rathi), and Shiju Koothupalakkal (Prabhudas Lilladher).

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Jubilant Ingrevia shares at ₹725, with a stop-loss at ₹700, and a target share price of ₹775.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Jubilant Ingrevia share price was trading near 725 and showing early signs of a renewed bullish phase after completing a well-defined impulse–corrective wave structure. The stock witnessed a strong impulsive rally in October 2025, establishing an upward sentiment. Following this, the price entered a corrective phase that remained within the October candle, suggesting that the decline was a healthy retracement rather than a breakdown in trend.

“Further strengthening the outlook, the long-term MACD has turned positive, confirming that momentum is gradually shifting in favour of the bulls. Overall, the combination of impulsive price behaviour, basing near the 200 EMA, and momentum confirmation positive outlook. Traders may consider going long around 725, with a protective stop loss below 700, and potential upside toward 775,” said Bagadia.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Aditya Birla Capital shares at ₹345, with a stop-loss at ₹333, and a target share price of ₹370.

Sumeet Bagadia said the Aditya Birla Capital share price was trading at ₹345, registering a strong breakout from a consolidation phase with robust volumes, highlighting renewed participation and a strong entry of fresh buyers that have fueled the ongoing momentum. The stock is well-positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, all trending upward, which confirms sustained strength across multiple timeframes and reflects solid underlying demand.

“In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Aditya Birla Capital share price presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 370 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” said Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Dalmia Bharat Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Dalmia Bharat shares at ₹2,010 with a stop-loss at ₹1,970, with a Dalmia Bharat share price target of ₹2,060.

Ganesh Dongre explained that the stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹2,010 and has established a solid support base at ₹1,970. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹2,060 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹1,970 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

KFin Technologies Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying KFin Technologies shares at ₹1,050 with a stop-loss at ₹1,035, with a KFin Technologies share price target of ₹1,115.

Ganesh Dongre explained that the stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,050 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,035.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,115 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,035 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Power Grid shares at ₹273 with a stop-loss at ₹260, with a Power Grid share price target of ₹288.

Ganesh Dongre explained that the stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹273 and maintains a strong support at ₹260.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹288 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹260 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Tourism Finance shares at ₹67.70 with a target price of ₹73 and a stop-loss of ₹66.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the 76 zone and has shown signs of taking support near the 62 zone, with a significant pullback seen with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias to anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions.

“The RSI has corrected well with currently indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy from the highly oversold zone with much upside potential visible, expecting for further upward move in the coming sessions. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 73 keeping the stop loss of 66 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Ather Energy Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Ather Energy shares at ₹684.95 with a target price of ₹725 and a stop-loss of ₹670.

According to Shiju Koothupalakkal, the stock, after having a breather near the 710 zone, has once again shown improvement with a decent pullback from the 665 zone to improve the bias, expecting another round of momentum in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is well positioned with a buy signal indication to carry on with the positive move further ahead with upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 725 keeping the stop loss of 670 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Hero MotoCorp shares at ₹6,080 with a target price of ₹6,320 and a stop-loss of ₹5,970.

According to Shiju Koothupalakkal, the stock, having maintained a strong uptrend, has consolidated for a short period and has indicated a breakout above the resistance level of the 6040 zone, triggering another fresh round of upward move in the coming sessions, with bias getting stronger.

“The RSI indicating strength carry on with the positive move with potential visible and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 6320 keeping the stop loss of 5970 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.