Market Wrap: Nifty ends above 20,000 for the first time on healthy macro numbers; smallcaps outperform
The domestic stock market brushed aside the pessimism from the previous session as it saw increased buying activity in various sectors on Wednesday due to upbeat macroeconomic data. This happened despite global signals being subdued, with anticipation building around the US inflation figures, which will influence expectations regarding US interest rates.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, moderated to 6.83 per cent in August from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, thanks to a fall in vegetable prices. Core inflation at 4.8 per cent remained in line with the market’s expectations.

Besides, India’s factory output rose to a five-month high of 5.7 per cent in July, up from 3.7 per cent in June, driven by strong growth in mining and power, official data released on Tuesday showed. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), or factory output growth, stood at 2.2 per cent in July 2022, mainly due to a low base effect.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due today. As per Reuters, core CPI is expected to cool to 4.3 per cent year-on-year in August but rising energy costs may keep headline inflation elevated at 3.6 per cent. The latest spike in crude oil prices to 10-month highs, too, may attract the Fed's attention when it meets on September 19-20.

Stock market today

Nifty opened at 19,989.50 on Wednesday against the previous close of 19,993.20 and rose to the intraday high of 20,096.90. The index remained in the green for most part of the day.

Sensex opened at 67,188.64 against the previous close of 67,221.13 and touched the intraday high of 67,565.41.

Sensex finally closed with a gain of 246 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 67,466.99 while the Nifty ended 77 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 20,070. It was Nifty's fresh closing high as it was the first time Nifty ended above the 20,000 mark. 

Mid and smallcaps, which suffered strong losses in the previous session, resumed their upward journey. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.19 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.85 per cent.

Nearly 150 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, LTIMindtree, Tata Consumer Products, Titan and UltraTech Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms listed on the BSE rose to about 320.3 lakh crore from 318.7 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly 1.6 lakh crore in a single session.

(More to come)

 

 

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:01 PM IST
