Market Wrap: Nifty ends above 20,000 for the first time on healthy macro numbers; smallcaps outperform2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a gain of 246 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 67,466.99 while the Nifty ended 77 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 20,070.
The domestic stock market brushed aside the pessimism from the previous session as it saw increased buying activity in various sectors on Wednesday due to upbeat macroeconomic data. This happened despite global signals being subdued, with anticipation building around the US inflation figures, which will influence expectations regarding US interest rates.
