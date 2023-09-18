Market Wrap: Sensex snaps 11-day winning streak; PSU banks buck the trend1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 242 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 67,596.84 while the Nifty ended 59 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 20,133.30.
Equity barometer the Sensex snapped its 11-session winning streak on Monday as it closed in the negative territory on losses led by index heavyweights including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started