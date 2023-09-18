Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 242 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 67,596.84 while the Nifty ended 59 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 20,133.30.

Equity barometer the Sensex snapped its 11-session winning streak on Monday as it closed in the negative territory on losses led by index heavyweights including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys.

The domestic market ended lower, mirroring weak global sentiment ahead of key central bank meetings while concerns over global economic growth persisted.

"World shares fell while the dollar firmed on Monday as growth concerns tested investors' mettle ahead of a week brimming with central bank meetings in countries including Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Britain, the United States and Japan," reported Reuters.

The US Fed meet outcome is due on Wednesday, the Bank of England (BoE) meet outlook will be out on Thursday and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) outcome is due on Friday.

Stock market today Sensex opened 173 points lower at 67,665.58 against the previous close of 67,838.63 and remained in the red throughout the session. The index closed 241.79 points, or 0.36 per cent, lower at 67,596.84.

The Nifty50 index opened at 20,155.95 against the previous close of 20,192.35 and finally ended 59 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 20,133.30.

Mid and smallcaps also followed the trend and ended in the red. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.27 per cent while the Smallcap index dropped 0.60 per cent.