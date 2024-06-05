Stock market today: Nifty FMCG index jumps 5%. Marico, Britannia, COLPAL touches record high
Stock market today: The Nifty FMCG Index extended its post-Lok Sabha Election result rally and registered 5% rise in opening bell
Stock market today: Despite the stock market's volatility post-Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, the Nifty FMCG Index has demonstrated remarkable resilience. It surged around 5 percent, reaching the 5,800 mark during the early morning session, and logged a one percent rise on Tuesday, even after the stock market crash following the disappointing election results. This performance underscores the continued interest in FMCG majors like Dabur, Marico, Britannia, COLPAL, Bikaji, etc., despite the volatility on Dalal Street. Notably, shares of Marico, Britannia, COLPAL, and Bikaji Foods hit a new lifetime high, and Dabur's share price reached a new 52-week high within minutes of the opening bell.
