Stock market today: Nifty50 ends the day at a record high near 21,900; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a robust gain of 847 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 72,568.45 while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,894.55, jumping 247 points, or 1.14 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic equity market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex saw strong gains on Friday, January 12, primarily driven by the stellar performance of IT giants such as Infosys and TCS.
