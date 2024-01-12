 Stock market today: Nifty50 ends the day at a record high near 21,900; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:44:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty50 ends the day at a record high near 21,900; investors earn nearly 3 lakh crore
Back Back
Breaking News

Stock market today: Nifty50 ends the day at a record high near 21,900; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore

 Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a robust gain of 847 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 72,568.45 while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,894.55, jumping 247 points, or 1.14 per cent.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Stock market today: Domestic equity market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex saw strong gains on Friday, January 12, primarily driven by the stellar performance of IT giants such as Infosys and TCS. 

Both key indices, along with the mid and smallcap indices hit fresh all-time highs during the session, fueled by an optimistic sentiment following the better-than-expected December quarter earnings of TCS and Infosys.

The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 72,720.96 during the session before closing the day with a robust gain of 847 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 72,568.45.

The Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 21,928.25 during the session and closed at 21,894.55, jumping 247 points, or 1.14 per cent.

With this, both indices settled at their fresh closing peaks.

BSE Midcap index hit its fresh record high of 37,941.29 during the session. The midcap index closed at 37,875.43, up 0.36 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index closed at 44,503.70, with a gain of 0.41 per cent, after hitting its fresh all-time high of 44,644.04 during the session.

(More to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App