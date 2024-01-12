Stock market today: Domestic equity market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex saw strong gains on Friday, January 12, primarily driven by the stellar performance of IT giants such as Infosys and TCS.

Both key indices, along with the mid and smallcap indices hit fresh all-time highs during the session, fueled by an optimistic sentiment following the better-than-expected December quarter earnings of TCS and Infosys.

The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 72,720.96 during the session before closing the day with a robust gain of 847 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 72,568.45.

The Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 21,928.25 during the session and closed at 21,894.55, jumping 247 points, or 1.14 per cent.

With this, both indices settled at their fresh closing peaks.

BSE Midcap index hit its fresh record high of 37,941.29 during the session. The midcap index closed at 37,875.43, up 0.36 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index closed at 44,503.70, with a gain of 0.41 per cent, after hitting its fresh all-time high of 44,644.04 during the session.

(More to come

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!