Stock market today: Nine stocks to buy or sell during special trading session on Saturday — 2nd March 2024
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended nine stocks to buy during special trading session on Saturday — ACE, Suven Pharmaceuticals, HDFC Bank, Welspun Corp, NMDC, REC, JSw Steel, TVS Motor Company, and IndusInd Bank
Day trading guide for Indian stock market today: The impressive real Q3 GDP numbers of India provided the ammunition to the bulls to catapult key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market to all-time highs. The Nifty 50 index gained 355 points and closed at the 22,338 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 1245 points and ended at the 73,745 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 1166 points higher at the 47,286 level. The Indian stock market (equity and F&O) will remain open today as a part of the framework for the business continuity plan and disaster recovery site for stock exchanges and depositories and would involve an intraday shift from the primary to the disaster recovery site.
