Stock market today: NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, GNFC among 17 stocks in F&O ban list on August 19

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in 17 stocks on Monday, August 19, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 16, the benchmark Sensex spurted by 1,330.96 points to close at a two-week high while Nifty jumped 397 points to settle above the 24,500 level as easing fears of a recession in the US triggered buying in IT shares amid a sharp rally in global stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,330.96 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 80,436.84, marking its best single-day gains in more than two months. During the day, it zoomed 1,412.33 points or 1.78 per cent to 80,518.21.