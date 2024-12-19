F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Thursday, December19, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

"All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 18, equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, stayed on the back foot for the third straight session as investors offloaded utility, capital goods and metal stock shares amid foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day. During the day, it tanked 634.38 points or 0.78 per cent to 80,050.07.

As many as 2,563 stocks declined,1,442 advanced and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 per cent to 24,198.85.



From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the main laggards.

The BSE small-cap index declined 0.76 per cent, and the mid-cap gauge dipped 0.61 per cent.