Stock market today: NSE, BSE to remain closed for Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony
Stock market today: Following the public holiday in Maharashtra on Monday for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, BSE and NSE have declared a stock market holiday on 22nd January 2024 i.e. today
Stock market today: In the wake of 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the State Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on Monday, 22nd January 2024. Therefore, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today. So, 22nd January 2024 is a stock market holiday, which the Indian exchange has announced after partial modification in their circular dated December 26, 2023.
