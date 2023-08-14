Two reasons why Nykaa share price is nosediving today. Experts say this

Two reasons why Nykaa share price is nosediving today. Experts say this2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Nykaa stock price today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹130.10 apiece on NSE, which is near 11% lower from its Friday close of ₹146.20 per share levels
Stock market today reacted strongly on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Q1 results 2023, which was announced on Friday after the market hours. Nykaa share price today witnessed heavy beating during early morning deals and hit intraday low of ₹130.10 apiece on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell, logging around 11 per cent dip from its Friday close of ₹146.20 per share. This is the first trade session after announcement of Nykaa Q1 results 2023 and market observers are looking at this stock price crash as Dalal Street reaction to the stock after first quarter results of the company for current financial year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started