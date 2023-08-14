Two reasons why Nykaa share price is nosediving today. Experts say this

Stock market today reacted strongly on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Q1 results 2023, which was announced on Friday after the market hours. Nykaa share price today witnessed heavy beating during early morning deals and hit intraday low of ₹130.10 apiece on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell, logging around 11 per cent dip from its Friday close of ₹146.20 per share. This is the first trade session after announcement of Nykaa Q1 results 2023 and market observers are looking at this stock price crash as Dalal Street reaction to the stock after first quarter results of the company for current financial year.

