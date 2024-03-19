Stock market today: PEL, SAIL, BHEL, NALCO, RBL Bank, Balrampur Chini among 12 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 19
Indian stock market today: A total of 12 stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started