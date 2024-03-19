Active Stocks
Stock market today: PEL, SAIL, BHEL, NALCO, RBL Bank, Balrampur Chini among 12 stocks under F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 19

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock market today: A total of 12 stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

List of stocks under F&O ban today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper,  Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 19.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a highly volatile trade on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled higher by 104.99 points or 0.14 per cent at 72,748.42. As many as 14 Sensex shares closed in the green while 16 in the red. The index moved between a high of 72,985.89 and a low of 72,314.16.

The broader Nifty of the NSE rose by 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent, to close at 22,055.70 as 21 of its components advanced and 29 declined.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.04 per cent while the smallcap index dipped 0.07 per cent.

Among the indices, metal zoomed 2.88 per cent, auto jumped 1.08 per cent, commodities climbed 0.91 per cent, healthcare (0.88 per cent), realty (0.58 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.47 per cent).

However, IT, consumer durables, teck, services and financial services were the laggards. 

