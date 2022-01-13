Stock market today: Penny stock gives multibagger 135% return in two weeks

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stock market today: Retail investors feel shy of investing in penny stock as they feel it highly risky to invest in stocks that become highly volatile on small trigger. However, for those who have high risk appetite, these penny stocks give multibagger return to its shareholders in very small time. If we look at the list of multibagger stocks in 2021, a good number of penny stocks made an entry in the list of multibagger stocks in India. However, the investor needs to remember that if a business has sustained positive outlook and its balance sheet is in sound position like free from debt, etc., then investors with high risk appetite can invest in penny stocks and expect to get sharp rise in one's money in small time span. RTCL shares are the glaring example of this as the stock has given around 135 per cent return to its shareholders in around two weeks time only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Retail investors feel shy of investing in penny stock as they feel it highly risky to invest in stocks that become highly volatile on small trigger. However, for those who have high risk appetite, these penny stocks give multibagger return to its shareholders in very small time. If we look at the list of multibagger stocks in 2021, a good number of penny stocks made an entry in the list of multibagger stocks in India. However, the investor needs to remember that if a business has sustained positive outlook and its balance sheet is in sound position like free from debt, etc., then investors with high risk appetite can invest in penny stocks and expect to get sharp rise in one's money in small time span. RTCL shares are the glaring example of this as the stock has given around 135 per cent return to its shareholders in around two weeks time only.

RTCL share price history {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

RTCL share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the share price history of this multibagger penny stock for 2022, it had closed at ₹8.51 apiece levels on BSE on 27th December 2021 whereas it is available at ₹19.90 per share today. So, in near two weeks time, this penny stock has surged around 135 per cent, turning out a multibagger stock in 2022. The stock has been hitting 10 per cent upper circuit for the last four straight sessions and it has delivered around 90 per cent return to its shareholders in last 5 sessions. In last one month, it has risen from ₹8 to ₹19.90 per share levels, logging around 150 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on investment

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}