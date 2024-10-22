Stock market today: Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on October 22

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in sixteen stocks on Tuesday, October 22, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Stocks to buy before Diwali 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher recommends THESE 11 picks

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy today - October 21

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 21, erasing initial gains, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday due to profit booking at higher levels and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

The 30-share Sensex declined by 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 81,151.27 with 21 of its constituents ending lower and nine closing higher. The barometer shot up 545 points at the opening but succumbed to selling pressure later and hit a low of 80,811.23. The index gyrated 958.79 points between the day's high and the low level.

The NSE Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.29 per cent to 24,781.10.