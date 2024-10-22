Stock market today: Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on October 22

  • Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, India Energy Exchange, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are among the sixteen stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 22.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 06:49 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.(Photo: NSE)

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in sixteen stocks on Tuesday, October 22, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Stocks to buy before Diwali 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher recommends THESE 11 picks

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, India Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the sixteen stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 22.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy today - October 21

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 21, erasing initial gains, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday due to profit booking at higher levels and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

The 30-share Sensex declined by 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 81,151.27 with 21 of its constituents ending lower and nine closing higher. The barometer shot up 545 points at the opening but succumbed to selling pressure later and hit a low of 80,811.23. The index gyrated 958.79 points between the day's high and the low level.

The NSE Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.29 per cent to 24,781.10.

The BSE midcap gauge declined by 1.63 per cent and smallcap index went lower by 1.51 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on October 22

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.85
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.85 (-0.15%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,728.80
03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
47.65 (2.83%)

Tata Steel share price

155.00
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

245.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Heg share price

459.80
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-37 (-7.45%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)

Tata Consumer share price

1,016.45
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-78.2 (-7.14%)

Aether Industries share price

862.40
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-63.2 (-6.83%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,188.45
03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
100.5 (9.24%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,655.15
03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
89.85 (5.74%)

Bajaj Auto share price

10,500.55
03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
437.45 (4.35%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,800.00
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
113.5 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.000.00
    Chennai
    79,431.000.00
    Delhi
    79,583.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.