Stock market today: Piramal Enterprises, Tata Chemicals, Mahanagar Gas among 9 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 13
Indian stock market today: A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
