Indian stock market today : A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 13.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity market benchmark Sensex ended higher on Tuesday due to heavy buying in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96. During the day, the barometer surged 501.52 points to 74,004.16.

The broader Nifty, however, ended almost flat at 22,335.70, inching up 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 2.11 per cent and midcap index dipped 1.31 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty plummeted by 3.53 per cent, industrials by 1.74 per cent, commodities by 1.73 per cent, services by 1.70 per cent, utilities by 1.59 per cent and metal by 1.34 per cent. IT and Teck were the only gainers.

