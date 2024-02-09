F&O ban list : A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 09, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market .

Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, PNB, SAIL, and UPL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 09.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tanked around 1 per cent on Thursday dragged by selling in banking and auto shares due to increased uncertainty about the timing of interest rate cuts after the RBI’s monetary policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 723.57 points or 1 per cent to settle at 71,428.43.

The Nifty shed 212.55 points or 0.97 per cent to settle at 21,717.95.

Rate sensitive banking and financial services, auto, realty and commodity shares remained under pressure while energy and IT shares advanced.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.44 per cent while midcap index went up by 0.08 per cent.

