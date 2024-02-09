Stock market today: PNB, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, among 12 stocks under F&O ban list today
Stock market today: Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, PNB, SAIL, and UPL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 09
F&O ban list: A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 09, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started