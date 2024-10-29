Stock market today: PNB, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance among eight stocks in F&O ban list on October 29

  • Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 29

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks on Tuesday, October 29, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | HDFC Bank to Hyundai Motor — Arihant Capital lists 15 stocks for Samvat 2081

F&O ban list today

Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 29.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 7 stocks may rise 5-14% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 28, stock markets snapped the five-day losing streak with the benchmark Sensex rebounding 602 points on buying in ICICI Bank, firm global trends and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 80,005.04. During the day, it surged 1,137.52 points or 1.43 per cent to 80,539.81.

The NSE Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent to 24,339.15.

 

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 28

From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the other big gainers from the pack.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: PNB, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance among eight stocks in F&O ban list on October 29

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

185.00
03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
16.7 (9.92%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,292.65
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
37.15 (2.96%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,734.30
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-8.3 (-0.48%)

Bharat Electronics share price

269.95
03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-0.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,015.50
03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-349.15 (-8%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,283.00
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-91.6 (-6.66%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,942.05
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-292.6 (-5.59%)

Mahanagar Gas share price

1,418.40
03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-78.15 (-5.22%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

185.00
03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
16.7 (9.92%)

Archean Chemical Industries share price

650.30
03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
54.2 (9.09%)

Vodafone Idea share price

8.25
03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
0.58 (7.56%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

319.90
03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
22.25 (7.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.000.00
    Chennai
    80,301.000.00
    Delhi
    80,453.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.