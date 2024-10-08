{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading innine stocks on Tuesday, October8, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC FIRST Bank, Manappuram Finance, PNB, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 7, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the sixth straight session due to heavy selling in bellwether stocks including HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed trends in the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.

Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 81,050. During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17 per cent to 80,726.06. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE Nifty slumped 218.85 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 24,795.75.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, NTPC, State Bank of India, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.