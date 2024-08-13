Stock market today: PNB, SAIL, Sun TV among 15 stocks in F&O ban list on August 13

  • Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Aug 13.

Published13 Aug 2024, 06:31 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in 15 stocks on Tuesday, August 13, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 13.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 12, stock markets closed marginally lower in highly volatile trade as gains in private banks helped benchmark Sensex recoup some of the early losses inflicted by allegations against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

 

The 30-share Sensex closed lower by 56.99 points or 0.07 per cent at 79,648.92 with 18 of its constituents ending with losses and 12 with gains.

The NSE Nifty dipped 20.50 points or 0.08 per cent to 24,347. Intra-day, it hit a low of 24,212.10 and a high of 24,472.80.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge climbed 0.51 per cent and mid-cap index went up marginally by 0.04 per cent.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 06:31 AM IST
