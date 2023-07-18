Stock market today: PNB to ICICI Bank — these 5 financial stocks hit 52-week high. Do you own any of them?2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Stock market today: Out of five financial stocks, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Financial Services shares have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders
Stock market today: Despite Bank Nifty index losing over 100 points during Tuesday deals, some banking and financial stocks have attracted buying interest of Dalal Street bulls and have hit a new 52-week high. Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Can Fin Homes and Ujjivan Financial Services are one of them. These fie financial shares have hit a new 52-week high today despite selling pressure at Bank Nifty today.
