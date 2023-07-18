Stock market today: Despite Bank Nifty index losing over 100 points during Tuesday deals, some banking and financial stocks have attracted buying interest of Dalal Street bulls and have hit a new 52-week high. Shares of Punjab National Bank ( PNB ), ICICI Bank , Suryoday Small Finance Bank , Can Fin Homes and Ujjivan Financial Services are one of them. These fie financial shares have hit a new 52-week high today despite selling pressure at Bank Nifty today.

Here we list out full details in regard to these five financial stocks that have scaled to 52-week high during Tuesday deals:

1] Punjab National Bank: PNB share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹6..25 apiece on NSE, which is a new 52-week high of this PSU bank share. The PSU bank stock has been in uptrend for last one year. In last one year, PNB stock has almost doubled its long term positional investors money by delivering to the tune of around 97 per cent return in this time. In last one month, PNB share price has delivered around 20 per cent return to its shareholders. However, the stock has given upside in recent sessions after remaining in base building mode from January 2023 to June 2023.

2] ICICI Bank: Share price of this private bank attracted strong buying interest since early morning session and climbed to intraday high of ₹987.95 per share levels on NSE, which turned out to be its new all-time high. ICICI Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and further extended its morning gains. In last one year, ICICI Bank share price has shot up from around ₹772 to ₹987.95 apiece levels, logging more than 25 per cent rise in this time.

3] Can Fin Homes: Share price of this financial company witnessed buying interest during early morning session on Tuesday and hit intraday high of ₹814.95 apiece on BSE. The subsidiary of the Canara Bank, has been in uptrend after bottoming out at the end of March at around ₹515 per share levels. In last three months, Can Fin Homes share price has ascended from around ₹515 to ₹815 apiece levels, logging around 60 per cent rise in this time.

These two are multibagger stocks

4] Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Shares of this financial company today opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹185 apiece on NSE. Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Indian stock market in last one year. This multibagger stock has delivered more than 120 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. In YTD time, Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares have ascended from around ₹125 to ₹185 apiece levels, logging around 45 per cent appreciation in current year.

5] Ujjivan Financial Services: Share price of this financial company witnessed buying interest during early morning deals and ascended to a new 52-week high of ₹439 apiece. This is also a multibagger stock that Dalal Street has produced in last one year. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹158 to ₹439 apiece levels, ascending around 175 per cent in this time.

