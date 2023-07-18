1] Punjab National Bank: PNB share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹6..25 apiece on NSE, which is a new 52-week high of this PSU bank share. The PSU bank stock has been in uptrend for last one year. In last one year, PNB stock has almost doubled its long term positional investors money by delivering to the tune of around 97 per cent return in this time. In last one month, PNB share price has delivered around 20 per cent return to its shareholders. However, the stock has given upside in recent sessions after remaining in base building mode from January 2023 to June 2023.

