Premier Energies share price nosedives after listing at 120% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

  • Premier Energies share price crashed over 13% after giving multibagger listing gain to the lucky allottees

Asit Manohar
Updated3 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Premier Energies’ share price opened on the BSE at ₹991 apiece, whereas it opened on the NSE at ₹990 per share.(Photo: Courtesy BSE ’X’ channel account)

Stock market today: Premier Energies share price made a stellar debut on Dalal Street during Tuesday dealings. Premier Energies' share price opened on the BSE at 991 apiece, whereas it opened on the NSE at 990 per share, delivering around 120 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees on the listing date. However, the newly listed Premier Energies share price witnessed strong selling pressure post-listing and touched an intraday low of 860 per share on the NSE and BSE, recording over a 13 per cent dip against the listing price.

According to stock market experts, Premier Energies has a strong order book and business model, which augurs a strong outlook for the Company. So, those who have applied for the listing gain can book profit and exit, whereas those with a medium to long-term view can hold the scrip. However, they advised medium- to long-term investors to decide after the following sessions. If Premier Energies' share price fails to pare its intraday losses and closes below 9*10 to 915 apiece at the end of Tuesday's session, upcoming sessions can have some more downsides. So, one should make a medium to long-term perspective after a few sessions.

Premier Energies share price outlook

Advising lucky allottees to hold Premier Energies shares, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at Stoxbox, said, “Company's order book, valued at Rs. 59,265.65 million as of July 31, 2024, indicates strong demand. PEL reported a net income of Rs. 2,303 million in FY24, a turnaround from the previous loss. Significant investments, including a 4 GW TOPCon solar cell line and a rise in ROCE to 25.6%, underscore its solid market position. Investors should consider holding their shares for the medium to long term.”

Advising Premier Energies shareholders to make any medium or long-term perspective after some sessions, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The next few sessions are crucial. If the stock fails to regain its lost ground and closes below 910 to 915 on Tuesday, we may witness a downside in the newly listed multibagger IPO. So, those with a short-term view can book profit and exit if the stock doesn't come above 910 to 915 in the next few hours. Those who want to hold the scrip for medium to long-term are advised to make any such decision only after a few sessions. If the stock fails to come above 915, then they are also advised to book profit and look at other quality stocks or re-enter in the scrip once the stock stabilizes in the next few sessions."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5.8 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
57.5

2 of 7Read Full Story
22

3 of 7Read Full Story
378,841

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹515 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
7.4%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPremier Energies share price nosedives after listing at 120% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

299.00
12:27 PM | 3 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.71%)

Vedanta

462.85
12:26 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.45 (-0.1%)

Wipro

536.35
12:26 PM | 3 SEP 2024
4.2 (0.79%)

Tata Steel

152.30
12:26 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.55 (-0.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,637.80
12:18 PM | 3 SEP 2024
179.7 (7.31%)

Raymond

2,154.05
12:19 PM | 3 SEP 2024
146.1 (7.28%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,493.00
12:19 PM | 3 SEP 2024
292.85 (6.97%)

Godrej Industries

1,130.25
12:19 PM | 3 SEP 2024
69.45 (6.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.00-816.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,299.00-242.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.00-1,245.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue